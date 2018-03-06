Glass Onion releases new cookbook to celebrate 10 years in business

click to enlarge
For those of you who have wanted to replicate the Glass Onion's fried green tomatoes or gumbo at home, good news. The West Ashley restaurant has just released its newest cookbook, More Glass Onion Classics.
The restaurant released its first cookbook, Glass Onion Classics
in September 2011. For the newest release, owners Chris and Suzanne Stewart partnered with food writer and photographer Allston McCrady to update and self-publish a new version of their popular cookbook with more recipes and in full color.
“We knew being committed to serving mostly local and all-natural was a tall order, but we stuck to it,” says Chris in a press release. “We could have done things more easily and cheaply, but we have always wanted to support the type of agriculture that we feel everybody should support.”
More Glass Onion Classics
is available on Amazon
and in the restaurant for $26.50.
Chris and Suzanne will also host book signings (with samples) on April 8, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Preservation Society of Charleston (147 King St.) and on April 19, 5 p.m. at Blue Bicycle Books (420 King St.).