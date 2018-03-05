Short Grain announces March pop-up series at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Look for Short Grain at EOBC in a week

Short Grain may be selling their signature trailer, but they're still very much in the pop-up game. And for their next act, you can catch Corrie and Shuai Wang stationed at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. throughout the month of March.Starting March 16, then every following Tuesday, Short Grain will be posted up at EOBC from 5-9 p.m. or until they run out."If all goes well we'll take it into April and will be rolling with some classics from the truck — O.G., Karaage — along with a weekly fried rice and market dumpling, plus other TBA deliciousness," Corrie says. As a bonus, EOBC is handing the controls to their TV and sound system to the couple for maximum Short Grainage.