Monday, March 5, 2018
Shake off Wine + Food today with a Recovery Room brunch from Daps
Two words: breakfast nachos
by Kinsey Gidick
on Mon, Mar 5, 2018 at 10:32 AM
If you were one of the hundreds of F&Bers working this weekend at Charleston Wine + Food, first off, thank you. Second, you're likely exhausted, possibly hungover, and hungry. But we have good news. Daps and Recovery Room are here to help.
Beginning right now until they sell out, the Recovery Room has opened its doors to bring industry folks a well deserved brunch.
Forthcoming Westside eatery Daps (from Jeremiah Schenzel and Nicholas Dowling) is at the Upper King dive bar now serving up chorizo gravy, breakfast nachos, cauliflower hash and more, the men will be serving it up until they run out.
Get there.
