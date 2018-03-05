Brews Next: 21 beer events in Charleston this week

click to enlarge
Sam Spence file photo
Low Tide has a bottle release AND Burpees and Bews this Sunday.
It's the Monday after Wine + Food which means if you participated in even one event you probably don't want to see, hear about, or taste anything containing alcohol. So take today. Then, starting tomorrow, be sure to check out the variety of beer-related hops going on around town. From running to yoga to fish frys and bingo, your week is bound to get better at one of these breweries.
Tuesday
Frothy Fit Club
's new Tuesday workout starts at 7 p.m. at the brewery; in addition to running, now endorphin seekers can sweat it out in the parking lot with a local group for a 45 minute high intensity session. Reward yourself with beers and pizza after.
It's nerd night
at Rusty Bull starting at 6 p.m.; bring your own games, Rusty will provide the booze.
If you crave alliterative eats, head to Charles Towne Fermentory for Tamale Tuesday
from 5 to 9 p.m. with fare from Desayuno Charleston.
Let a certified cicerone do the work for you. At Edmund's Oast Exchange's Old Time Tuesday beer tasting
, Brandon Plyler curates a special tasting for $5; all proceeds benefit Operation Home, a nonprofit that serves more than 350 tri-county families through their critical home repair.
Wednesday
From 7 to 9 p.m. channel your inner tipsy octogenarian for bingo and beer night at Frothy
Oak Road Brewery hosts a Cards Against Humanity Night
starting at 6 p.m.
2Nixons
pops up at Craft Conundrum from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday
Shop some fresh spring duds at Two Blokes Brewing
when Escapada Living pops up from 5 to 8 p.m.
Desayuno is back at Craft Conundrum
from 5 to 9 p.m.
Friday
Holy City Brewing
hosts the seventh annual Eryc Riddle Memorial Fish Fry starting at 4 p.m. HCB will be serving beer and their full menu through bartenders and a tent will be set up outside frying fish plates; $10 will you get Washout Wheat battered fresh catch, fries, hushpuppies, and slaw. They'll also be pouring Eryc's IPA, a special session ale at the bar and Stephen Jenkins will be playing some tunes from 5:30-8:30pm.
Rote Note
food truck pops up at Munkle Brewing from 5 to 10 p.m.
Rocco's Italian Sausage
serves up their dogs at Pawleys Island Brewing from 4 to 8 p.m.
Desayunos
first pop-up at Common House Ale Works starts at noon — take a lunch break and feast on tacos and tortas.
2Nixons
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Twisted Cypress
holds their one-year anniversary bash starting at noon. To celebrate a year around the sun, all pints will be $5; Root Note Food Truck, The Immortal Lobster, and Food Box will be selling their eats; Bizness Suit and Trick Knee will provide the jams; Two Brothers Jerky will be at the brewery for a jerky and beer pairing; and they'll have the crew from On Purpose Adventures onsite with laster skeet shooting.
Edmund's Oast hosts Gouden Carolus Day
in The Bower from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees can order a variety of this popular Belgian beer a la carte, and Pub Fare will be onsite with burgers and chips to soak up the suds.
The Barber
is celebrating one year in business this Saturday at Snafu Brewing
from 2 to 10 p.m. Enjoy mustache face paintings, raffle drawings, pop-ups by Cigar Row Events and Dry Run Goods, food from Greekin' Out food truck, music from See Water, and free food until 4:30 p.m. Everyone who brings a donation to Pet Helpers, gets an extra entry in the raffle.
Common House
is throwing an exclusive party during the Park Circle St. Paddy's day extravaganza starting at noon. For $60 each partygoer gets all you can eat Irish stout beef stew, traditional Shepard's Pie, and moon pie bread pudding; three pints of the beer of your choice; and exclusive access to the brewery's air-conditioned facilities.
Sunday
Low Tide Brewing will have a bottle release party
from noon to 10 p.m. with only 350 bottles available for purchase in the taproom. The bottled brew is a Rye Wine Ale with cherries, described as "bold and subtly sweet with a warm barrel aged finish, this brew was made for sharing with savory/salty meals."
Before the bottle release, sweat it out at Low Tide with Burpees and Brews
starting at 11 a.m.
Sunday funday at Holy City Brewing
with Bendy Brewski yoga starting at 10 a.m.