Graft Wine Shop unlocks its doors on Upper King Street on Saturday

After extolling the virtues of wine to a packed Charleston Wine + Food Pecha Kucha crowd on Friday night, Miles White and Femi Oyediran are ready to share their "we studied so you don't have to" wine philosophy with the masses. Today at 1 p.m. they'll unlock the doors on their new wine shop, Graft.White and Oyediran both have solid oenophile resumes. Oyediran got his start at Charleston Grill studying under the tutelage of sommelier Rick Rubel. Meanwhile, White is a winery vet having spent time working on a Antica Terra in the Willamette Valley.As White explained in their Pecha Kucha talk, "I drink wine because it makes me feel good and I like the way it tastes," and that low-key approach to the libation will be central to Graft. Basically, the guys want to make wine approachable to even the newest vino noob while having some fun too.The new space from the dueling somms opens at 700 King St. today.