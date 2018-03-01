Eat

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Park Cafe holds third family meal of the year Thurs. March 22

#TBT

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Mar 1, 2018 at 1:51 PM

Maybe you'll dine on vegetables with pate at the throwback dinner. - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Maybe you'll dine on vegetables with pate at the throwback dinner.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder, no? With Park Cafe 86-ing their dinner service last summer, we sure have missed settling in for a fine evening feast. That just makes their monthly family meals so much sweeter, though.

The cafe's March meal is going to be throwback themed (it is Thursday, after all), with chef Pat Gotschall whipping up some favorite dishes from over the years. Regulars are encouraged to put in menu requests via the restaurant's social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

The five course meal will be served family style and will be available with wine pairings from Grass Roots Wine. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are $60 for dinner, $90 with wine pairings. Make reservations by calling (843) 410-1070.

Location Details The Park Cafe
The Park Cafe
730 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 410-1070
Breakfast, Lunch, Weekend Brunch
Cafés and Breakfast
