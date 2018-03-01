Meeting Street wine bar O'Hara & Flynn closes its doors

click to enlarge
Last night, Meeting Street wine bar O'Hara & Flynn posted on Facebook that they were closing their doors after 20 years.
O'Hara & Flynn was the first bar my sister and I visited when we moved to Charleston five years ago. On a hot July night we sought out something in this new city — something cool, but not college-aged, something booze-y, but not expensive. We were drawn to the dim lights and live music in O'Hara & Flynn, where we drank deep red wine, and got our first real taste of our new home.
In its 20 years in Charleston O'Hara & Flynn has held a spot on East Bay, and later, on Meeting Street. In addition to live music, the venue spent some time hosting stand-up comedians
. The shop served lunch, dinner, and drinks, and also sold retail wine and specialty foods.
In a phone call O'Hara & Flynn owner Michael Franke said that at 72 years old, he decided to close the wine shop because, "My 10 year lease was up. I did it for such a long time, it's enough." Franke said that O'Hara & Flynn had "good times, good music, and really great customers."
"I'm healthy and happy, and it was just the time."