Effin B Radio popping up as a bar IRL and it'll probably be hilarious and weird

Nikki, Philip, and Lindsay talk real good on Effin B Radio, but we'll let you decide who you think is who
Effin B Radio, the podcast dedicated to the "hilarious
side of fine dining" officially has new headquarters (well, at least for the next three months).
EffinB will be setting up shop at 1503 King St. in the former Bad Wolf Coffee spot
. The studio will be open to the public Thurs. through Sun. from 5 p.m to "12ish" as Nikki Anhalt, Lindsay Collins, and Phillip Michael Cohen serve up cocktails — crafted by resident cocktail connoisseur Anhalt — along with beer and wine.
Some of these concoctions include the "Fire Me," inspired by the "illustrious Emily Hahn, who would rather be fired than change who she is. It's spicy." The drink will be made with rye, Cherry Heering, Aperol, lemon, and spicy bitters.
Then there's the "Oh.My.Goth," inspired by the crew's fairy goth mother Kat Kinsman. It's made with gin, lemon, charcoal, and the blood of mortals. Yummy.
Collins says that the wine list is "short and to the point with some favorite producers represented and, each one is likened to a celebrity."
The podcast will be taped in front of a live studio audience starting next week; they'll sell a limited number of tickets each week and audience members can drink morning rosé and watch the show starting at 10:30 a.m. The space won't sell food, but Collins promises you can "crush pizza" from Slice Co, and that they plan on having some fun foodie pop ups.
The first pop up will be this Sat. March 3 from 9 to 11 p.m. with the boys from Spero. Collins says they're going to be making a snack, she heard it's a "porchetta di testa sando. But who knows. It's going to be fun."