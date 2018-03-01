Effin B Radio popping up as a bar IRL and it'll probably be hilarious and weird

Making culinary dreams come true in Charleston sometimes means being an itinerant chef

The Pop-up Life

In 2007, Los Angeles Chef Ludo Lefebvre introduced Ludo Bites, a series of temporary eateries that opened randomly across the city, lasted a few days or weeks, and then disappeared. Over the next decade, this trend spread, and a new term — as well as a culinary movement — was born.

By Vanessa Wolf

Dish Dining Guide - Winter 2018