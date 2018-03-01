Charleston W+F shakes off a scandal and launches with a bang

click to enlarge Kinsey Gidick

With the pall of Patrick Properties CEO Randall Goldman's removal from the Charleston Wine + Food festival board following misconduct allegations over, last night the fest got back to what it's all about — the celebration of good eats.

At the launch party in Marion Square, guests roamed around two connected toasty clear tents while sipping AIX Rosé and Commonhouse Aleworks' Wise One Hefeweizen while ogling the 40+ chefs' bites.

Big winners were Trattoria Lucca's pork cheek pasta, although I didn't get a taste as Chef Ken Vedrinski handed out the last noodle just as I stepped to the front of the line, along with more plentiful servings of Vandy Vanderwalker's (The Ordinary) damn delicious deviled crab. Equally enthusiastic sounds were emitted from guests who grabbed Marc Collins of Circa 1886's boiled peanut and wild boar sausage cassoulet and jalapeño cornbread.

Over at Parcel 32's station — the forthcoming restaurant from the aforementioned Patrick Properties — Chef Digby Stridiron served a long line of happy guests roasted oysters with harissa and preserved lemon.

click to enlarge Kinsey Gidick

Outside on the mercifully cooler yard, the team at Obstinate Daughter crushed their own shucking duties by preparing grilled roddy rock oysters. At the close of the night, they'd served some 1,000 bivalves.

And that's just night one. Over the next four days, attendees will lap up over 120 events, stroll the culinary village, and meet and greet enough chefs to feed an army. We'll keep you posted on all the food that's fit to print.