Randall Goldman out as Patrick Properties' CEO

Patrick Properties
Hospitality Group has accepted CEO Randall Goldman's resignation, according to owners Celeste and Charles Patrick's attorney.
Following his ouster from the Charleston Wine + Food festival board last week following an investigation in the Post & Courier
where eight Patrick Properties employees accused him of misconduct, Goldman has split with the company.
"Today, Patrick Properties, after an extensive investigation which involved interviewing both current and former employees, accepted the resignation of Randall Goldman. Our investigation revealed evidence of unacceptable managerial conduct which created an uncomfortable and unacceptable work environment for our employees. Our investigation did not reveal any violation of any law prohibiting sexual harassment in the workplace," a statement from Patrick Properties attorney Allan Holmes reads.
Goldman worked for the company for two decades and became an influential member of Charleston's culinary industry taking on roles as a member of the James Beard Foundation's National Advisory Board as well as president of the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association (GRCA).
The James Beard Foundation asked Goldman to resign last week, however, he still maintains his position at Greater Charleston Restaurant Association.