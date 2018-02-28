Famulari's hosts inaugural Chucktown Brewdown competition for homebrewers

click to enlarge
There's a science to brewing beer. While most of us are happy enough to acknowledge this with a head nod and a few brewery tours, some of us have a desire to take it one step further. They're a special, devoted, happy hobbyist breed. They're homebrewers.
Famulari's Brewpub knows this which is why they just announced that they will be hosting a home brew competition and festival Sat. May 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Registration
is now open and will run through March 12 — registration is $10 and includes one participant T-shirt, a Famulari's gift card, and 10 percent off ingredients at Beer Engineer Supply, plus tents, tables, and ice the day of competition.
First place winner will have the opportunity to work with Fam's brewmaster, Justin Famulari and will recreate the winning beer to put on the tap at the restaurant. Second place will receive a home brew grab bag of assorted brewing materials, and people's choice will receive a gift certificate along with "a lot of high fives and hand shakes."
Each year the competition will feature a different style of beer. This year's style is Amber: Amber Ale, Amber Lager, Imperial Amber, and Amber IPA.