Renzo unlocks its doors for two soft openings this week

Wait and wonder no more. Renzo is pulling down the butcher paper and letting folks in for an early look this week.After more than a year of construction, the Huger Street pizza place from Faculty Lounge owners Erik Hutson and Nayda Freire will officially open next week, but in advance they're hosting back-to-back events this Thursday and Friday.On Thursday, stop by 384 Huger St. for an ice cream social. Renzo will be dishing up complimentary Detroit-style pizza and ice cream from noon to 3 p.m.Then on Friday night Renzo is hosting a ticketed dinner with Neapolitan pizzas and a wide selection of the other menu items. Friere said she couldn't give too much away about the menu, but did say "attendees both Thursday and Friday will get a chance to peek at the opening menu (and Friday’s guests will get to sample a fair bit of it throughout the evening)." Tickets for the Friday event are $20 and include food and a souvenir key chain. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the bar.