Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Renzo unlocks its doors for two soft openings this week

Huger Street: Now with double the 'za

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Tue, Feb 27, 2018 at 9:54 AM


Wait and wonder no more. Renzo is pulling down the butcher paper and letting folks in for an early look this week.

After more than a year of construction, the Huger Street pizza place from Faculty Lounge owners Erik Hutson and Nayda Freire will officially open next week, but in advance they're hosting back-to-back events this Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, stop by 384 Huger St. for an ice cream social. Renzo will be dishing up complimentary Detroit-style pizza and ice cream from noon to 3 p.m.

Then on Friday night Renzo is hosting a ticketed dinner with Neapolitan pizzas and a wide selection of the other menu items. Friere said she couldn't give too much away about the menu, but did say "attendees both Thursday and Friday will get a chance to peek at the opening menu (and Friday’s guests will get to sample a fair bit of it throughout the evening)."

Tickets for the Friday event are $20 and include food and a souvenir key chain.  Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the bar.

RENZO FACEBOOK
  Renzo Facebook


