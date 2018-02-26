Genevieve Mashburn makes her Getaway getaway

-
The Getaway Instagram
-
Hahn and Mashburn
According to the Post & Courier
, Genevieve Mashburn is out as partner at The Getaway
(541 King St.). Mashburn told P&C
that the departure was due to “irreconcilable creative differences.” The news comes just two months after Mashburn and partner Kirk Heidenreich, along with Top Chef
alum Emily Hahn, opened the King Street cabana bar.
A New Orleans native, Mashburn ran Leon's Oyster Shed event space before opening The Getaway. Prior to that, she worked at The Macintosh, The Lot, NOLA's Cure, and Cane & Table.
Mashburn and Hahn's partnership seemed serendipitous when City Paper
talked to the two women last September. In an interview, Mashburn and Hahn shared their mutual admiration for South American cuisine and each other.
"It's so amazing that Emily is on board. There literally could not be someone more perfect," Mashburn said in the interview
Mashburn has not returned CP
's request for comment, but told P&C
: “I really have so much love and hope for the place. After pouring every ounce of myself into the launch, I hope for future success for the business.”
The seemingly amicable split was echoed by Hahn who told CP
in a text message, "We are going to embrace the heart of what Genevieve wanted this place to have. Genevieve has an amazing soul, and has asked me to continue to create a "culture" here for our guests, our staff that is true."