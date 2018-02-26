FAB and Grubhub partner to support women-led restaurants during Women's History Month

click to enlarge
In honor of March's Women's History Month, FAB Conference is working with Grubhub to support women-led restaurants.
In keeping with FAB's mission to support women in the F&B industry, founder Randi Weinstein has partnered her organization with Grubhub for the RestaurantHER initiative. Grubhub has launched a site where they're collecting data to share with the community so people know what restaurants are led or owned by women.
Weinstein says in a statement that the partnership continues FAB's efforts to promote women in F&B.
"In keeping with FAB’s mission to support, educate, inspire and activate women, we want to hear from you! In an effort to support women-led restaurants across the country, FAB is exploring ways to highlight and promote women through our partner network Grubhub and their new initiative RestaurantHER, If you're interested in or nominating a women-led restaurant, please fill out this survey link. Know more than one? Feel free to nominate all you know!"
So far, Grubhub's map of local women-led restaurants is pretty slim — Poke Tea House is the only one on the list. But you can fix that by submitting other woman owned or operated restaurants.
FAB is also asking people to pledge to dine in or order from a woman-led restaurant in March. For every pledge the site gets, Grubhub will contribute a $1 with the first $100,000 going to Women Chefs & Restaurateurs organization to advance women in the culinary industry.
For more information, visit restauranther.com
. To learn more about FAB Conference (June 10-12, 2018), visit thisisfab.com.