Brews Next: Where to get your beer fix this week

The 13th annual Charleston Wine + Food Fest kicks off this Wed. Feb. 28. While there are still a smattering
of tickets to some of the more than 100 events taking place this weekend, most are a little above our pay grade. If you'd rather guzzle a few pints during trivia night at a brewery than sit down to a $100+ four-course meal, well, here's a roundup that ought to quench your thirst:
Tuesday
Sip and Paint
, Art with Andre visits Frothy Beard from 6 to 9 p.m.; this class you'll paint "Be a Light" mason jars.
Frothy Beard, in conjunction with the Charleston Home Builders Association, will also be hosting a chili cook off T
uesday starting at 5 p.m.
Twisted Cypress holds a fundraiser
starting at 6 p.m. in honor of a local who lost his life serving as an EMS; a portion of proceeds from the event will go to the SC EMS memorial bike ride.
It's just about tank-top weather; get in your workout with the Frothy Fit Club
starting at 7 p.m. in the Frothy parking lot. Runners can still run, but now there will also be an option to stay in the parking lot and be led by a local workout group: this week its F3 and FIA bootcamp groups. Beer and pizza to follow.
It's Nerd Night
at Rusty Bull starting at 6 p.m. — patrons are encouraged to BYOG (bring your own games).
Two Blokes hosts trivia and Tamashi from 7 to 9 p.m. — nosh on the Japanese comfort food while you compete for prizes.
Wednesday
It's Brains and Brews trivia
at Low Tide starting at 7 p.m. (it's free to play, and top three winners receive free brews). Also, it's worth noting, for all you sour seekers
out there, Low Tide currently is repping three sours over 7% ABV. That ought to get your synapses firing.
There's something about...'90s and 2000s Rom Com movies that we can't get enough of. Test your knowledge of the flicks at Holy City's trivia
night starting at 6:30 p.m.
Slurp down some 2Nixons ramen from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Craft Conundrum
.
Snafu
hosts Dave N' Dubs hot dogs for their trivia night starting at 7 p.m.
Head to Cooper River Brewing
for trivia from 7-9 p.m.
Thursday
For the third year in a row Revelry, in conjunction with the Chabad of Charleston, hosts Purim 2018
starting at 8:30 p.m.
Get your noggin workin at Trivia with Friends
at Frothy Beard starting at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Low Tide celebrates two years of great beer and chill vibes with a Lowcountry Luau
starting at noon. They'll have a pig roast prepared by Braised in the South food truck, music from the Holy City Steel collective band, a fire performance at 6:30 p.m., a tiki jump castle, mechanical shark, limbo contest, and more. Free entry.
Damiano's Wood Fired Pizza celebrates one year at The Barrel
with food specials starting at 1 p.m.
Sunday
Munkle Brewing
hosts a Counter Cheese Caves raclette pop-up from 1 to 5 p.m.
It's Sunday Funday
at Holy City Brewing with yoga by Bendy Brewski, brunch starting at 11 a.m., and plenty of beers on tap to wash it all down.