7 can't miss Wine+Food fringe events starting Wed. Feb. 28

Start fasting now, y'all. The 13th annual CHWFF kicks off this Wednesday, and with all the foodies in town, area restaurants are cashing in on the influx with their own Wine + Food affiliated — or just super rad — events. For the next few days, all bad ass food or drink related happenings that are not official CHWFF ticketed events will be designated: the fringe. Check out the running list of the off-the-beaten path pop-ups below:4:15-5 p.m.$30 (include a copy ofEdmund's Oast ExchangeBrooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver visits EOX for a special book signing and tasting. Trust us, you'll want to hear from Oliver, he's a veritable beer genius: he became an apprentice brewer at Manhattan Brewing Co. in 1989 and was appointed brewmaster in 1993; in 1994 he became brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery, a position he has held ever since; and he wrotein 2003 and was editor of the 2011

Beehive Blondes at South Seas Tiki Lounge in Charleston

9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Free to attend

South Seas Oasis

Retro DJ duo the Beehive Blondes, made up of Jess James and Hannah Stewart O'Hanlon, visit Charleston to DJ the South Seas Oasis Wine + Food after party. The "party starters" play music from the '60s through the '80s, but their sweet spot is sixties soul. Expect to see James and O'Hanlon dancing, and hula hooping, while encouraging others to do so. They'll be decked out in head-to-toe vintage and beehives, and will bring a rack of curated vintage duds from Jess James + Co. — you can shop spring and floral tiki dresses plus vintage Hawaiian shirts.





Root Down at Closed for Business



6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Free to attend

Closed for Business

Continue to celebrate the Brooklyn Brewery at CFB with this party featuring Brooklyn beer and the music of NYC's own Beastie Boys. Starting at 6 p.m. they'll be serving up their best beers, plus flight specials, and they'll be pumping up the Beastie Boys tunes.

They'll be pouring Brooklyn's Cloaking Device, Kiwi's Playhouse, Black Ops, Bel Air Sour, and the Black Chocolate Stout. In the words of the Boys, "I kick it root down/I put my root down/So how we gonna kick it?"



Friday

5-11:45 p.m.Edmund's OastA la carteEdmund's Oast will close its regular ole doors at 5 p.m. Friday night and re-open for the second time as Switcharoo, a fundraiser where chefs become bartenders and bartenders become chefs. The event raises money for Ben's Friends, the F&B industry support group in Charleston offering "hope, fellowship, and a path forward to professionals who struggle with substance abuse and addiction;" the first Switcharoo held in Sept. 2017 raised over $3,000 to benefit the organization.Sponsored by Maker’s Mark, the event will highlight the talents of chefs and bartenders from across the country. Chefs who will become bartenders for the evening include Brittany Annderson (Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, VA) Justin Brunson (meat expert and Denver chef) Griffin Bufkin (Southern Soul Barbecue in GA), Bob Cook (Edmund's Oast), Michael Hudman (restaurateur and James Beard nominee for Best Chef Southeast), Travis Milton (Milton's at the Western Front, Saint Paul, VA), and Andy Ticer (co-owner of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen with Hudman, also James Beard nominee for Best Chef Southeast).The bartenders playing the role of chef will be Gary Crunkleton (The Crunkleton, Chapel Hill), Nick Detrich (NoLa "rum wunderkind"), Jayce McConnell (Edmund's Oast), Micah Melton (The Aviary, NYC), Stephen Palahach (drink writer and bartender at Maison Premiere, Brooklyn), Jerry Slater (veteran Atlanta bar master set to open new spot, The Expat, this year), and Pam Wiznitzer (creative director at Seamstress and national president of the USBG).2 p.m.A la carteLewis BarbecueHusk Sous Chef Justin Cherry will be bringing his Half Crown Bakehouse pop-up to Lewis, joining La Morra Pizzeria in town from the West Coast. There will be pizza, plus wood-fired tartines, and barbecue. Say no more.10 a.m.-3 p.m.A la carteButcher & BeeD.C.'s "hummuseria" Little Sesame, known for their simple, satisfying, fast casual fare, pops up at B&B for a special brunch event. Expect favorites like shakshuka and house made pita and collaborative Israeli dishes highlighting Lowcountry produce and of course, hummus. Walk-ins only.

Hit the Road Jack

6-9 p.m.

Free to attend

Warehouse

Sunday Funday and say a fond farewell to CHWFF 2018 at Warehouse with cocktails from Cathead Distillery, Dalai Sofia, Cannonborough Beverage Co., and Jack Rudy Cocktail Company; soul food from chef Jason Daly; and bluegrass tunes from The Blueston Ramblers.

And, for all you out there who don't plan on participating in the "Wine" part of the festival, be sure to check out the Fri. and Sat. night alcohol free after parties.



Have a fringe event we should know about? Email Kinsey@charlestoncitypaper.com