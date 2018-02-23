Snag tickets to these 11 Charleston Wine + Food events while you still can

click to enlarge
It's almost upon us, the 13th annual Charleston Wine + Food Festival
. From Wed. Feb. 28 through Sun. March 4 foodies descend upon the city to dole out the big bucks for eats from the big names. From brunches to wine tastings, there are more than 100 events spanning the course of this long weekend. A lot of those events are already sold out, but for all you procrastinators out there, here are a few tickets that are still available. Snag 'em while you can.
Thursday
Flavor by Design: Anything But Ordinary
$95
10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
The Ordinary
Hear from The Ordinary Chef Mike Lata, builder Mark Regalbuto, and architect David Thompson about the inner workings of this "stunning and acclaimed space." The excursion will take you to The American College of the Building Arts, where you'll meet an artisan who helped make The Ordinary "anything but." There will be light bites provided by the restaurant and pours fro Aphros wines.
A Smokehouse Supper
$110
7-9 p.m.
Poogan's Smokehouse
Poogan's Smokehouse executive chef Daniel Doyle and the rest of the Smokehouse team prepare a true Southern-style family feast. Pitmaster Sam Jones, chefs Blake Hartwick, EJ Hodgkinson, and Edgar Pendley will join Doyle in the kitchen. Expect a variety of smoked meats, classic Southern sides, and handcrafted sweet treats.
The Edna Effect
$195
6-9 p.m.
Alahambra Hall
At this CHWFF dinner, honor the legendary Edna Lewis
, a Virginian-born trailblazer who made a case for black Southern cooking as the foundation for our national cuisine. A lineup of Southern culinary influencers will share their interpretations of Lewis' recipes. Sara Franklin, editor of Edna Lewis: At the Table with an American Original
, along with several essayists featured in the book, will be at the dinner. Guests will be among the first to read and experience this book.
Friday
1Kept Breakfast with Pappy Van Winkle Syrup and Allan Benton
$110
10 a.m.-noon
1Kept
1Kept Executive Chef Trey Dutton and Allan Benton of Benton's Smoky Mountain Country Hams serve up gourmet breakfast offerings; douse your fare with Pappy barrel-aged maple syrup. Each guest will leave with a bottle of the Pappy's syrup plus pancake mix.
Culinary Village
$110
noon- 5 p.m.
Marion Square
The heart and soul of the festival, the Culinary Village grants guests five full hours of tasting, drinking, and mingling. There's a main stage with live music, chef demos, and vendors, turning Marion Square into a veritable foodie oasis. And, new this year, the "Third Space" will be an ode to Charleston's old Market Street food hall The Gourmetisserie.
Flavor by Design: Developing Dreams
$95
9:30 a.m.-noon
Cigar Factory
Indigo Road managing partner Steve Palmer and architect David Thompson tell participants about how "the idea" and "the architect" came together to create the spaces of the Cigar Factory. There will be light bites by chef Tim Morton and cocktails from Bar Mash.
Some Like it Haute: A Couture Conversation with Nancy Silverton
$175
4-6 p.m.
Hampden Clothing
Food and fashion merge at this couture event featuring culinary icon Nancy Silverton and local fashion maven/owner of Hampden Clothing Stacy Smallwood. The two will discuss "the parallels between the art of a wardrobe and the composition of a plate." Enjoy small bites paired with big, bold Italian wines get special access to shop a chic selection of Marni runway pieces, pre-fall collection samples, and the entire 2018 resort and Spring collections.
Pecha Kucha + Choir! Choir! Choir!
$45
7-11 p.m.
Charleston Music Hall
Pecha Kucha is back — hear from inspiring speakers who are each allotted seven minutes to speak. This year's participants are author and food historian John T. Edge; operations director at One80 Place Angele DuPree; Ben's Friends founder and chef Scott Crawford; Graft wine shop owners Femi Oyediran and Miles White; owner/founder of Dalai Sofia Zach Smith; Bin 152 and Chez Nous owners Fanny and Patrick Panella; Huriyali owners Tom McFall and Ruchi Mistry; goat.sheep.cow owners Trudi Wagner and Patty Floersheimer; and founder of CurEat Steve Mangano. Guests will enjoy bites from local food trucks and "an abundance" of craft beer, wine, and cocktails throughout the evening. Once the speakers are finished, Choir! Choir! Choir! will take the stage. Learn more about them here
.
Saturday
North Charleston Night Bazaar
$75
8-10:30 p.m.
Garco Mill Building Lawn
This late night bash features dishes — there will be 20 chef stations — and libations (16 beverage stations) from around the world. Dance to DJ beats, sip on fine wines, craft brews, and cocktails inspired by far off locales. Psst., learn more about the Garco Mill building here
.
Pollination Proclamation
$235
3-8 p.m.
Spade and Clover Gardens
Learn foraging, farming, and everything in between at this Spade and Clover Farms event. Did you know the honeybee’s pollination process not only gathers nectar, but helps produce food all over the globe? Weedeater and meadow doctor Tama Matsuoka-Wong will lead you through wooded wonders and arm you with the skills you need to proclaim the hidden treasures of the forest. The adventure ends at the Limehouse Barn, where you will gather around the table and enjoy a honey-lovin, veggie heavy supper.
Sunday
Toasted
$85
6-8:30 p.m.
Tradesman Brewing Co.
All good things must come to an end. Toast to another year of all things food and all things wine at Toasted, where you'll dance to live music, chow down on cue, and guzzle brews. There will be 16 plus pitmaster stations and libations of all varieties out the wazoo.