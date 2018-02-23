James Beard Foundation asks Randall Goldman to resign from National Advisory Board

Following Randall Goldman's removal from the Charleston Wine + Food festival board on Thurs. Feb. 22
following accusations of sexual misconduct, the James Beard Foundation has announced that Goldman has resigned from its National Advisory Board.
The statement comes after a lengthy investigation from the Post & Courier
into Goldman's behavior as CEO at Patrick Properties. In the story, writer Hanna Raskin interviewed eight employees of the business that operates Lowndes Grove, William Aiken House, American Theater, the River House, and forthcoming Parcel 32 (formerly FISH). Those interviewed accused Goldman of being "a chronic trespasser of social boundaries, prone to doling out backrubs, planting kisses and sending unseemly late-night text messages against recipients’ wishes."
The James Beard Foundation confirmed that they asked Goldman to resign and provided the following statement:
"In light of recent allegations that have been made against National Advisory Board member Randall Goldman, the James Beard Foundation has accepted the resignation of Mr. Goldman from his position."
The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association, where Goldman serves as president, has not taken action in light of the accusations. In a statement to Post & Courier
yesterday, they said, "Our team's experience with Randall Goldman has always been professional. We have not experienced any inappropriate behavior by Mr. Goldman, and consequently have no plans to take action at this time."