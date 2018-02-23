Get a sneak peek of future Firefly Distillery location at this year's Crawfish for Cancer

click to enlarge
What’s the only thing better than crawfish and drinks? Crawfish and drinks for a great cause. On April 7 from 2 to 7 p.m., Crawfish for Cancer is back for their third annual Charleston Boil.
The Big Burlers, champion boilers out of New Orleans, will be supplying all-you-can-eat crawfish, and tickets include an open bar with plenty of beer, wine, and spirits, including a signature sweet tea vodka cocktail, and live music from area bands. The event takes place at the future site of Firefly Distillery’s new space in North Charleston.
Crawfish for Cancer's Lee Anna Woodcock tells us that while the event won't take place in a brand spankin' new facility (it's not ready yet), the fun will go down on the "nice plot of land on the creek," where the distillery will be located.
All the proceeds from the boil will benefit the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, an organization committed to revolutionizing the treatment of multiple myeloma through groundbreaking research. Tickets are on sale now
and range from $55 to $80.