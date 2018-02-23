Developers behind Atlanta’s Krog Street Market partnering on 16 stall Park Circle food hall

Jonathan Boncek

The mill has stood vacant for many years

If you're not convinced that North Charleston is the next hot food spot in the state, take a closer look: the Garco Mill building is about to become a 16 stall food hall.Garco Mill Partners, which includes William Cogswell of WECCO Development and Jay Weaver of Weaver Capital Partners, the Charleston developers of the Cigar Factory on East Bay Street, along with Atlanta's David Cochran and Merritt Lancaster of Paces Properties — the developer behind Atlanta's Krog Street Market.According to a press release from 360 Media, the food hall will take up of 20,000 sq.ft. Tenants have not been announced, but the developer does say they'll be "focused on regional, specialty retailers and restaurants for the food hall roster."“We are incredibly excited to become a part of the Charleston culinary scene. The food hall at Garco Mill will provide restauranteurs and retailers with an opportunity unlike any other,” said Cochran. “We are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the local community and creating a gathering place for all to join around the table.”The press release also promises a one acre park across from the Mill along with the possibility of a movie theater.No word on the opening date at present.