Thursday, February 22, 2018

Today is National Margarita Day, here's where to get your fix

Skip the siesta, let's fiesta

Posted by Katie Molpus on Thu, Feb 22, 2018 at 10:38 AM

Only 10 weeks and two days until Cinco de Mayo, but, hey who’s counting? Thankfully to make the wait seem a little more bearable, we’ve got National Margarita Day...today! Here’s where to enjoy the warm weather while sipping some margs.


Mex 1 is celebrating with half price margaritas all day. Head out and try the classic Mex 1 marg with 100 percent blue agave tequila. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, order the pineapple habanero with house infused pineapple habanero tequila. Bonus: Mex 1 won the 2017 Margarita Fest competition, so you know it's gonna be good. 


Pancito & Lefty will be serving up $4 margaritas and mezcal until 10 p.m.

Treat yourself to a Margarita Picante at Prohibition.

Zia Ritas are $4 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Zia Taqueria. Pairs best with a whole lot of chile con queso.


SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar is pulling out all the stops with all day food and drink specials, live music, and a $1,000 giveaway. They’ll be serving up $5 margs, tequila flights for $20, and $5 bar bites at all locations.


Kick back and enjoy some killer views and a specialty margarita at Tavern & Table.

Get ready for some dancing and drinking. SOULS in North Charleston will have live music from The Black Diamond Band and $3 margs.

Go with a classic lime or mix it up with the Come Hell or High Watermelon or Peach Chipotle margaritas at Nacha Mama’s Taqueria.

Grab a margherita (pizza) at Famularis. They’re celebrating the day Italian style with a 10 inch margherita pizza for $9. Guests at Famulari’s Brewpub in James Island can add a margarita to their slice. The offer is good at all locations except Cane Bay.


Minero will be serving up their standard margs along with special mango margs, which they deem the "mangorita."

Lewis BBQ has a $5 fresh squeezed margarita during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Top it off with some brisket nachos ($4 at happy hour). You won’t be sorry.

CO will be serving up $3 margs all day (psst, they've got a kick).

For all your tequila guzzlers, keep checking charlestoncitypaper.com for updates on this year's Margarita Festival, which will be held late July 2018.

