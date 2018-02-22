Today is National Margarita Day, here's where to get your fix

click to enlarge File

Only 10 weeks and two days until Cinco de Mayo, but, hey who’s counting? Thankfully to make the wait seem a little more bearable, we’ve got National Margarita Day...today! Here’s where to enjoy the warm weather while sipping some margs.

Mex 1 is celebrating with half price margaritas all day. Head out and try the classic Mex 1 marg with 100 percent blue agave tequila. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, order the pineapple habanero with house infused pineapple habanero tequila. Bonus: Mex 1 won the 2017 Margarita Fest competition, so you know it's gonna be good.

Pancito & Lefty will be serving up $4 margaritas and mezcal until 10 p.m.



Treat yourself to a Margarita Picante at Prohibition.



Zia Ritas are $4 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Zia Taqueria. Pairs best with a whole lot of chile con queso.



SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar is pulling out all the stops with all day food and drink specials, live music, and a $1,000 giveaway. They’ll be serving up $5 margs, tequila flights for $20, and $5 bar bites at all locations.

Grab a margherita (pizza) at Famularis. They’re celebrating the day Italian style with a 10 inch margherita pizza for $9. Guests at Famulari’s Brewpub in James Island can add a margarita to their slice. The offer is good at all locations except Cane Bay.