Randall Goldman files suit to prevent Wine + Food board meeting on "personnel matter"

With a week to go, Charleston Wine + Food calls 'public board meeting' for possible action on 'personnel matter'

"I'm not going to talk to you about what the personnel matter is"

The Charleston Wine and Food festival's Board of Directors will hold a "Public Board Meeting" on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at 205 King Street, Suite 400. The meeting agenda, posted on the W+F website Wednesday states simply: "The Board will call for a vote to enter in executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Action may be taken on the items discussed during executive session."

By Kinsey Gidick

