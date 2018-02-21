NYC's The Fat Radish pops up at Basic Kitchen this Friday and Saturday

"When we opened The Fat Radish 9 years ago, one of the most exciting things we did were pop-up events. We did them all over the world — in Paris, Rio, Tel Aviv, to name a few. And, while I am no longer a part of the restaurant, we are definitely all still great friends and I love what they are doing. With Basic Kitchen, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring everyone here to Charleston and do a pop up all together. Since joining the team, Natalie Freihon — along with my original partner Phil Winser and chef Nick Wilber — has done an amazing job of growing The Radish into something really exciting. We are all incredibly excited to get the whole band back together, and cannot wait to share some of the delicious food and amazing vibes The Radish team brings."