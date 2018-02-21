NYC's The Fat Radish pops up at Basic Kitchen this Friday and Saturday

The dinner will feature an "in the garden" course with oysters, twice backed Jerusalem artichoke, and roasted carrot, served alongside "in the garden cocktails" like The Collins (see above) and The Spritz, made with grapefruit and fennel spritz and Lo-Fi dry vermouth. Dinner courses includes radishes (of course), bitter greens, beet cured local fish crudo, roasted lamb saddles, roasted cauliflower, celery root pot pie, and butternut squash and apple Eaton Mess. Sip on The Sour, The Collins, and The Bamboo, and for an after dinner drink down the Coffee Cocktail with salted coconut cream, pineapple cana brava rum, and coffee.
"When we opened The Fat Radish 9 years ago, one of the most exciting things we did were pop-up events. We did them all over the world — in Paris, Rio, Tel Aviv, to name a few. And, while I am no longer a part of the restaurant, we are definitely all still great friends and I love what they are doing. With Basic Kitchen, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring everyone here to Charleston and do a pop up all together. Since joining the team, Natalie Freihon — along with my original partner Phil Winser and chef Nick Wilber — has done an amazing job of growing The Radish into something really exciting. We are all incredibly excited to get the whole band back together, and cannot wait to share some of the delicious food and amazing vibes The Radish team brings."
