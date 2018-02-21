Eat

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

NYC's The Fat Radish pops up at Basic Kitchen this Friday and Saturday

Not so basic

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Feb 21, 2018 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE FAT RADISH
  • Courtesy of The Fat Radish

Deemed "Charleston's Most Quintessential Place to Dine" by none other than Vogue, Basic Kitchen — owned by successful (and oh so chic ) NYC transplant couple Ben and Kate Towill — is hosting Towill's former restaurant, The Fat Radish, for two days of healthy, elevated fare. And bomb cocktails.

This Fri. Feb. 23, Victoria Canty of The Fat Radish takes over the bar all night until 11 p.m. Snacks include sweet potato turshi with yogurt and grilled bread; scotch egg, seeded mustard, and cornichons; fried Charleston oyster with radish and red onion salad, topped with creme fraiche; and roasted mushroom with chibazi butter.

Sip on special cocktails like The Negroni with Fords Gin, Lo-Fi Getian, and Lo-Fi sweet vermouth; The Sour with Aylesbury vodka, celery, apple, aquafaba, lemon, celery salt, and nigella seeds; The Collins with caraway infused Fords Gin, beet shrub, celery seeds, lemon, and dill; and The Bamboo made with whiskey, sherry, and vermouth.

If you don't get your fill of the radishing fare Friday, make a reservation Sat. Feb. 24 for a private four course menu crafted by The Fat Radish head chef Nick Wilber. Towill says:

"When we opened The Fat Radish 9 years ago, one of the most exciting things we did were pop-up events. We did them all over the world — in Paris, Rio, Tel Aviv, to name a few. And, while I am no longer a part of the restaurant, we are definitely all still great friends and I love what they are doing. With Basic Kitchen, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring everyone here to Charleston and do a pop up all together. Since joining the team, Natalie Freihon — along with my original partner Phil Winser and chef Nick Wilber — has done an amazing job of growing The Radish into something really exciting. We are all incredibly excited to get the whole band back together, and cannot wait to share some of the delicious food and amazing vibes The Radish team brings."     

The dinner will feature an "in the garden" course with oysters, twice backed Jerusalem artichoke, and roasted carrot, served alongside "in the garden cocktails" like The Collins (see above) and The Spritz, made with grapefruit and fennel spritz and Lo-Fi dry vermouth. Dinner courses includes radishes (of course), bitter greens, beet cured local fish crudo, roasted lamb saddles, roasted cauliflower, celery root pot pie, and butternut squash and apple Eaton Mess. Sip on The Sour, The Collins, and The Bamboo, and for an after dinner drink down the Coffee Cocktail with salted coconut cream, pineapple cana brava rum, and coffee.

Make reservations for the Friday bar takeover here, and purchase tickets for the four-course dinner (two seatings, one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.) here.

Location Details Basic Kitchen
Basic Kitchen
82 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 789-4568
L, D, (Mon.-Sat.) Sun. brunch
Cafés
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS