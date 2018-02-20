The story behind Silver Dollar's new Polish pop-up

click to enlarge
-
File
-
You can now order Polish food at Silver Dollar three nights a week
Victor Krupa's been cooking Polish food for years. The Poland native moved to Chicago as a child, but his grandmother and mother passed along their country's heritage through food, teaching him how to make Victor Krupa's been cooking Polish food for years. The Poland native moved to Chicago as a child, but his grandmother and mother passed along their country's heritage through food, teaching him how to make pierogies, golbaki (stuffed cabbage), and bigos.
"I’ve been cooking all my life and always cooked dinners at home and cooked for my friends to make them Polish food and they always enjoyed it. It's a passion of mine," says Krupa. Now the casual cook is taking his Polish expertise to the professional level.
Perhaps you've seen his sign, Krystyna's Authentic Polish Food, strewn across Silver Dollar's window. Krupa has taken over the college bar's kitchen and is now serving his perogies and sauerkraut there three days a week.
Krupa knows that to the longtime Charlestonian, the partnership with Silver Dollar may seem a bit odd, but for his purposes — as he works to get his food truck built — it makes sense.
"There are existing tables and the bar area, so during my business hours the Silver Dollar is open as well," says Krupa who serves food there Friday, Sat., and Sun. You can get a drink at the bar and come up to window and order the food or order it to go," says Krupa. "I've partnered with Eatabit
, a text to order service too."
Krystyna's — named after Krupa's deceased mother — is now in its third week serving at the bar. The restaurant operates on Friday beginning at 7 p.m., Sat. at 5 pm., and Sundays at 11 a.m. For more information, visit krystynas-authentic-polish-food-94.webself.net.