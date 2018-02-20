McCrady's Tavern celebrates Daylight Savings with brunch for dinner

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

It was Ron Swanson who so famously said, "there has never been a sadness that can't be cured by breakfast food." True that, Ron. To celebrate Daylight Savings Time and to honor all things sunny-side up while curing the wintertime blues, McCrady's Tavern will be hosting a Brunch for Dinner event Sun. March 11.Order a la carte items from Chef Orland Pagan like preserved lemon souffle pancakes and sorghum syrup, baked eggs with Carolina gold rice boudin noir, and the tavern burger with bearnaise cheese crinkle cuts.If longer, warmer days inspire you to roll out of bed long before dinner service, that's OK — the Tavern will be offering the same delightful sweet and savory menu during regular brunch hours, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.