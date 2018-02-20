Brews Next: What's Poppin'

click to enlarge
Y'all been outside lately? It's beer drinkin' weather...and trying new food weather...so, this week for our Brews Next and What's Poppin' roundups we've decided to combine the best of both worlds. May we introduce: where to drink, and eat, at breweries and brew pubs this week.
Tuesday
It's Tamale and Taco
Tuesday with Desayuno food truck at Charles Towne Fermentory from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. is starting to release their beers around town — first stop, Closed for Business
at 6 p.m.
Who doesn't love a crisp 10% ABV beer? Head to Liberty Tap Room starting at 5 p.m. for their Bell's Hopslam release party
— 10 oz. pours are $10.
Wednesday
Game of Thrones may not be returning until 2019, but that doesn't mean you can't get all Daenerys on some trivia
at Ghost Monkey Brewing. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. and Sabor CubaRican Cuisine will be on hand with eats.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. continues their launch with a party
at The Brew Cellar from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Wed. get your trivia fix from 7 to 9 p.m. at Low Tide Brewing
on Johns Island — it's free to play and the top three winners receive prizes. First places gets a round of pints for the team, second place gets a round of 8 oz. pours for the team, and third place winners receive a round of 4 oz. pours for the team. Pep Rolls food truck will be onsite with eats.
If you don't want to leave North Chuck but need to get your trivia on, head to Snafu Brewing
for brain teasers from 7 to 9 p.m.; Dave N Dubs slings hot dogs to fuel your noggin.
Thursday
If you didn't get enough Desayuno
on Tuesday, fear not, they'll be stopping by Craft Conundrum for the first time at 5 p.m. Wash down your enchilada with "the best craft beer selection in West Ashley."
Don your best "festive winter wear" for the Edmund's Oast Exchange Apres Ski Fondue
Night starting at 5:30 p.m. and taste beer and wine that pairs well with fondue. The cheese is provided by Counter Cheese Caves, a local cheese purveyor that focuses on small American creameries. The event requires only a $5 donation to EOX current charity partner, Operation Home, and you can purchase beer, wine, and cheese to recreate the fun at home.
Friday
Big Boned BBQ
is posting up at Commonhouse from 5 to 9 p.m.; might we suggest ordering some bourbon glazed pork belly. It is TGIF, after all.
2Nixons
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory with spicy crab cakes and crab ramen starting at 5:30 p.m.
Rocco's
Italian Sausage takes over the kitchen at Pawleys Island Brewing Co. in North Charleston from 4 to 8 p.m.
Two Blokes Brewing
promises beer, bacon, and live music to kick off your weekend. Head there between 3 and 10 p.m. for bacon-centric bites from Bac'n me Crazy and music from Americana/bluegrass/rock band Green Levels.
Saturday
Tradesman
brings back the uber popular pairing: Girl Scout cookies and beer. From noon to 6 p.m. try two different flights. The first includes Bricklayer Red Ale with Toffeetastic cookies, Shift change coffee stout with Do Si Do’s, Circuit breaker IPA with Savannah Smiles, and Milk stout with Samoa’s. The second includes Mechanic’s Blonde Ale with thin mint cookies, Welders agave wheat with Smore’s, Sparkys IPA with trefoils, and Wire Nut Brown with Tagalong’s.
Pair your libations with some light reading at Brews & Books
at Two Blokes Brewing. Itinerant Literate pops up and Pep Rolls will be onsite with eats from 2 to 8 p.m. If you have a sweet tooth, be sure to grab some tasty baked treats from Trolly Dolly Treats starting at 5 p.m.
Can't decide which brewery to attend? Bohemian Bull's inaugural Charleston Craft Beer and BBQ Festival is sure to sate all your eating and drinking desires. Read more about it here
.
Raise money for H.F. Help Inc., a non-profit animal rescue working to reduce euthanasia of adoptable animals in South Carolina, at Barks and Brews
at Oak Road Brewery in Summerville starting at noon. There will be live music, plenty of pups, and eats from Sabor CubaRican Cuisine.
Sunday
Kudu
hosts a major takeover Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Pub Fare will be onsite slinging the meats ya love and Holy City Brewing will have nine beers on tap behind the bar. Sip on Holy City Pilsner, Chucktown Follicle Brown, Spongeworthy IPA, Washout Wheat, Ubbel Day, Bowen's Island Oyster Stout, Honeycomb Over DIPA, B.A. Julbocken, and a two-year keg aged barley wine.
From noon to 6 p.m. get big on the pig at the sixth annual Pig Roast and Bourbon Sip
at Revelry. Poogan's Smokehouse provides the pork and Revelry pours cold brews; for those who want something a bit stronger, Diageo will be onsite with bourbon samples.
Play Name the Music at Ghost Monkey Brewery
, a family-friendly high-energy trivia game with music from all decades. Al's Barker's hot dog food truck will be onsite from 2 to 6 p.m.