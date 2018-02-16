Friday, February 16, 2018
Welkin Coffee is closing its two locations downtown and in Mt. Pleasant
Head there tonight for one final hurrah, $3 pints
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 16, 2018 at 12:22 PM
It seems like just yesterday we were walking down Market Street in the swelter of early summer, stopping into Welkin Coffee for the most refreshing iced matcha latte we may have ever encountered. The bright, airy space served up Counter Culture coffee plus local brews, wine, mimosas, and pastries.
Yesterday the Market Street coffee shop closed its doors for good, and tonight the Mt. Pleasant location, similarly cheery, will close after their beer event with Catawba Beer. Last night Welkin Coffee posted an image of a gravestone on Facebook
with the inscription "5/24/16-2/16/18. We did our best, and we loved you. Farewell."
The caption with the image reads: "We are sad to say that tomorrow, 2/16/18, will be the last day that #welkincoffee will be a thing. We are so thankful for all of you that have loved what we have done and supported us. Our beer event tomorrow night at the Mt Pleasant location with @catawbabeer will be our last hurrah. All pints $3. What a good excuse to come party on a Friday." Heed their message and head to 320 Wingo Way Suite 101 from 5 to 9 p.m.
for one final pint.
