Welkin Coffee is closing its two locations downtown and in Mt. Pleasant

We are sad to say that tomorrow, 2/16/18, will be the last day that #welkincoffee will be a thing. We are so thankful for all of you that have loved what we have done and supported us. Our beer event tomorrow night at the Mt Pleasant location with @catawbabeer will be our last hurrah. All pints $3. What a good excuse to come party on a Friday. #yadidgood #welkincoffee #welkinmtp #eaterchs #charlestonsc #party #sadface

A post shared by Welkin (@welkincoffee) on Feb 15, 2018 at 6:17pm PST