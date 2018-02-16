Friday, February 16, 2018
492's Tuesday service industry night gets a special twist Feb. 27
Wine + Food pregame
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Fri, Feb 16, 2018 at 1:38 PM
Every Tuesday, service industry folks can kick off their scuffed to the point of no return Mary Jane crocs and ditch those threadbare aprons and head to 492 for food and drink specials just for the F&B crowd. Tues. Feb. 27, service industry night gets a special twist.
Starting at 7 p.m. 492 bar manager Ian Miller and Husk bar manager Justin Simko team up to celebrate the unofficial start of Charleston Wine + Food
, which kicks off Wed. Feb. 28. Cocktails will be, as always on Tues. for industry night, $4.92, and the food menu is 25 percent off for F&Bers. 492 has partnered with Beam Suntory, Pernod Ricard, and Ballast Point Brewery for the evening, with a selection of craft beers from Ballast on the menu alongside specialty cocktails.
A portion of the evening's proceeds will go to One80 Place. Zach Quillen provides the tunes starting at 8 p.m.
