New travel book thinks you should drink PBR at Rec Room before you die

Travel journalists Lynn and Cele Seldon recently wrote a book,which they're celebrating with a launch party on Tues. Feb. 27 at Buxton Books (2A Cumberland St.) at 5:30 p.m.And while the Food + Drink component offeatures a lot of what you'd expect from a book with a literal bucket on the cover — "spoon up she-crab soup at 82 Queen," "head to breakfast at Hominy Grill," and "attend a gospel brunch in the Holy City" (a.k.a Halls Chophouse) — there are some fun, dare we say, eccentric, suggestions, too.Namely, "Drink a PBR at the Recovery Room." While we think it could be edited to read, "drink as many PBRs as 1 a.m. on Friday night calls for," it's still a nice nod to everyone's favorite dive bar.You can snag free PBR and a copy ofat the book launch. Then, might we suggest you meander to the aforementioned dive bar, where you can enjoy even more PBRs, which are "rapidly and frequently retrieved for local patrons from a barrel full of ice water from the time the doors open until they close every day."