Thursday, February 15, 2018
Le Farfalle's daily pasta special is the antidote to sad desk lunches
Mangia!
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Thu, Feb 15, 2018 at 10:09 AM
While we often save Le Farfalle for big night out occasions, we've just been handed a great excuse to splurge at lunch. The Italian restaurant (15 Beaufain St.) is now offering a $12 daily lunch special.
According to owner Caitlin Toscano, the deal includes a different pasta each day served with a slice of garlic toast and a side salad that changes weekly all for $12 — just enough carbs to get you to Friday, right?
Today's pasta is spaghetti with pistachio pesto, salami calabrese, and lemon. This week's salad features young lettuces, fennel, walnuts, drizzled with a lemon vinaigrette.
