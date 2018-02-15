Le Farfalle's daily pasta special is the antidote to sad desk lunches

While we often save Le Farfalle for big night out occasions, we've just been handed a great excuse to splurge at lunch. The Italian restaurant (15 Beaufain St.) is now offering a $12 daily lunch special.According to owner Caitlin Toscano, the deal includes a different pasta each day served with a slice of garlic toast and a side salad that changes weekly all for $12 — just enough carbs to get you to Friday, right?Today's pasta is spaghetti with pistachio pesto, salami calabrese, and lemon. This week's salad features young lettuces, fennel, walnuts, drizzled with a lemon vinaigrette.