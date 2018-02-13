Welcome Bitty and Beau's Coffee to the peninsula on Thursday

-
Instagram
-
Bitty & Beau's is looking for a location in Charleston's historic district
2017 CNN’s Hero of the Year
Amy Wright will unlock her second Bitty & Beau Coffee shop in Charleston on Thurs. Feb. 15. The founder of the Wilmington, N.C. shop that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will open another Bitty & Beau's at 159 Church St.
The mother of four (two with Down’s syndrome, Beau, 12, and Bitty, 7), created Bitty & Beau's to give more employment opportunities for people in similar circumstances. Researches estimate that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities typically face nearly 70 percent unemployment rate.
When she won the CNN Hero of the Year award last year, she said, ""I am bringing this home to the 40 employees who work at Bitty & Beau's because they are my heroes. And most of all to my two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, who are my inspirations," and added a special message for her own children. "I want you to know, because I know you are watching, that I would not change you for the world, but I will change the world for you."
That mission continues with the grand opening of the Charleston Bitty & Beau's this Thurs. Feb. 15. The shop will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and will be open daily from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.