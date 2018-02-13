Vicious Biscuit to take over Boulevard Diner space this summer

click to enlarge
The "Ranchero" biscuit
Breakfast is, arguably, the most important meal of the day. And biscuits are the reigning Southern belles of the breakfast table.
Charleston locals and business partners Joshua Lambert and Michael Greeley understand the power of the biscuit. In early 2017, Greeley and his wife Carly launched Vicious Biscuit Co.
as a catering operation with plans to eventually open a brick and mortar. "It's always been my dream to own a restaurant," said Greeley in a press release. "With a young son, mornings are always go go go, and we realized there wasn't a place serving a great, satisfying breakfast by the time we got out of the house."
Well that satisfying breakfast dream will soon become a reality as Greeley and Lambert will be moving into the old Boulevard Diner building — which was briefly Pelican’s SnoBalls — late spring early/summer 2018 (no date estimate as of yet).
Vicious Biscuit will serve "fork and knife" biscuits, biscuit sandwiches, build your own Bloody Marys, and local craft beers. The biscuits mean business, too: the Ranchero biscuit will be served with black bean spread, panko-breaded avocado, pico de gallo, and a sunny side egg; the Flamethrower will be served on a cheddar and jalapeno biscuit with spicy fried chicken, white cheddar, candied bacon, spicy mayo, and cowboy candy; and the Scotlyn will be a cinnamon cream cheese stuffed biscuit deep fried and topped with strawberry jam preserves, maple syrup, and homemade lavender vanilla bean whip.
The breakfast spot will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will focus on serving locally sourced ingredients like freshly caught seafood, free range eggs, and Geechie Boy Mill grits. "We want our guests to leave feeling like they got 'one mean breakfast' at Vicious Biscuit," said Lambert in a press release. "We hope it becomes a place where people want to come back again and again, because it's that satisfying, stick-to-your-ribs kind of comfort food served in a fun, high energy atmosphere."