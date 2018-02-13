Bon Banh Mi inches closer to Mt. Pleasant opening date

click to enlarge
The new location will offer duck fried rice, sticky wings, oxtail chili cheese fires in addition to its banh mis and tacos.
"All major construction is done. We are just working out the kinks right now." That's the word from Bon Bahn Mi owner Jason Sakran in an email regarding his new Mt. Pleasant outpost.
The popular Spring Street taco and sandwich shop will open a second location on the other side of the Cooper River will open mid-March. The new Bon Banh Mi will be at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. in the same shopping center as Triangle and Steel City Pizza.
Sakran says the menu will contain all of the downtown favorites with the addition of more small to medium items like bun cha, duck fried rice, fresh summer rolls, sticky wings, and oxtail chili-cheese fries.
“We are excited to expand our concept to Mt. Pleasant and stretch our wings so to speak. We will continue to focus on delivering fast, well prepared food that is fresh, vibrant and rooted in Southeast Asian cuisine but hope to add a few unexpected items as well”, says Bon Banh Mi co-wner James Romano.
To follow the progress and updates, visit bonbanhmi.com
