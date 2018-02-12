Eat

Monday, February 12, 2018

What's Poppin': Beer, truffle ramen, and everything in between

Pop up, get down

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Feb 12, 2018 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge Head to fancy food court Workshop on Sunday for the Gullah Cookshop pop up. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Head to fancy food court Workshop on Sunday for the Gullah Cookshop pop up.
It's a big week y'all. Fat Tuesday, Valentine's Day, SEWE. Oh, and pop-ups, from breweries supporting breweries with new beer releases, to waffles for dinner to that killer Sichuan cuisine being whipped up at The Daily by roaming chef David Schuttenberg. In between candy hearts and chocolate kisses, be sure to swing by some of these area pop-ups:

Tuesday
In honor of their fourth B-Day (woohoo!) Edmund's Oast will be hosting some of their all-time favorite brewers from around the city to pour a la carte starting at 4:30 p.m.
Location Details Edmund's Oast
Edmund's Oast
1081 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 727-1145
Dinner & Weekend Brunch.
Modern American, Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Map
Don't waffle! Head to Elliotborough Mini Bar for sweet and savory delights from Holy City Waffles every Tues. and Wed. in Feb. starting at 5:30 p.m.

Location Details Elliotborough Mini Bar
18 Percy St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 577-0028
Breakfast (8-12 a.m.) & Dinner (5-10 p.m.)
Wine Bar and Bar
Map
New Park Circle brewery Commonhouse Aleworks launches into the local market at the House of Brews. Award winning food truck Braised in the South slings Southern fare and beer starts flowing at 4 p.m. until.

Location Details House of Brews
House of Brews
1537-C Ben Sawyer Blvd.
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 416-8094
Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bar, Music Venue and Store
Map
Wednesday
2Nixons and Craft Conundrum think there's something way better than love — truffle ramen. We'd tend to agree. Take your loved one or ride solo to Craft Conundrum starting at 5:30 p.m. to get your fix.
Location Details Craft Conundrum
630-A Skylark Dr.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
Map
Brown Fox Coffee Truck pops up at home decor store Fourteen & East in West Ashley from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
Location Details Fourteen & East
936 Savannah Hwy
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 804-9999
Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Store
Map
Thursday
New kid on the block Commonhouse Aleworks continues to make their rounds — check out their launch at Edmund's Oast as they pour their brews in The Bower from 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday
Bell's Brewery Hopslam will be on tap and in cans at Crafty Draught Charleston and Braised in the South will be serving up eats starting at 3 p.m.
Location Details Crafty Draught
1965 Riviera Drive, Ste. 5
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 284-8590
Mon. 2 p.m.-8 p.m.Tues.-Thurs. 12-9 p.m.Fri.-Sat. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.Sun: 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Map
The Barrel will also be celebrating the Hopslam release from 5 to 11 p.m. Nom on some First Name Basis pizza and slam some of Bell's uber hoppy brew, along with other beers from the Michigan-based brewery.  
Location Details The Barrel Charleston
1859 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
thebarrelcharleston.com
Map
Hang out at Roadside Blooms from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and mingle with other plant-minded people, exchange seeds, and grab some lunch from the Bac'n Me Crazy food truck. 
Location Details Roadside Blooms
Roadside Blooms
4824 Chateau Ave.
North Charleston, SC
(843) 225-7277
General Location
Map
Saturday
The Daily hosts Chef David Schuttenberg for a Kwei Fei pop-up from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Feast on Sichuan cuisine known for its balance of flavors: sweet, sour, hot, bitter, and fragrant. 
Location Details The Daily
The Daily
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 619-0151
Modern American, Coffee + Tea Shops and Wine & Cheese Shop
Map
Sunday
The Gullah Cookshop is back at Workshop — The Cocktail Bandits will be pouring up some great seasonally inspired drinks and Chef BJ Dennis will be creating some Gullah Geechee goodness. Doors open at 4 p.m. 
Location Details Workshop
Workshop
1503 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 546-5512
Coffee + Tea Shops and Variety
Map

Tags: , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS