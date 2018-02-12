What's Poppin': Beer, truffle ramen, and everything in between

click to enlarge
Head to fancy food court Workshop on Sunday for the Gullah Cookshop pop up.
It's a big week y'all. Fat Tuesday, Valentine's Day, SEWE. Oh, and pop-ups, from breweries supporting breweries with new beer releases, to waffles for dinner to that killer Sichuan cuisine being whipped up at The Daily by roaming chef David Schuttenberg. In between candy hearts and chocolate kisses, be sure to swing by some of these area pop-ups:
Tuesday
In honor of their fourth B-Day (woohoo!) Edmund's Oast
will be hosting some of their all-time favorite brewers from around the city to pour a la carte starting at 4:30 p.m.
Don't waffle! Head to Elliotborough Mini Bar for sweet and savory delights from Holy City Waffles
every Tues. and Wed. in Feb. starting at 5:30 p.m.
New Park Circle brewery Commonhouse Aleworks
launches into the local market at the House of Brews. Award winning food truck Braised in the South slings Southern fare and beer starts flowing at 4 p.m. until.
Wednesday
2Nixons
and Craft Conundrum think there's something way better than love — truffle ramen. We'd tend to agree. Take your loved one or ride solo to Craft Conundrum starting at 5:30 p.m. to get your fix.
Brown Fox Coffee Truck
pops up at home decor store Fourteen & East in West Ashley from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
New kid on the block Commonhouse Aleworks
continues to make their rounds — check out their launch at Edmund's Oast as they pour their brews in The Bower from 5 to 9 p.m.
Friday
Bell's Brewery Hopslam will be on tap and in cans at Crafty Draught Charleston
and Braised in the South will be serving up eats starting at 3 p.m.
The Barrel
will also be celebrating the Hopslam release from 5 to 11 p.m. Nom on some First Name Basis pizza and slam some of Bell's uber hoppy brew, along with other beers from the Michigan-based brewery.
Hang out at Roadside Blooms
from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and mingle with other plant-minded people, exchange seeds, and grab some lunch from the Bac'n Me Crazy food truck. Saturday
The Daily hosts Chef David Schuttenberg for a Kwei Fei
pop-up from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Feast on Sichuan cuisine known for its balance of flavors: sweet, sour, hot, bitter, and fragrant. Sunday
The Gullah Cookshop
is back at Workshop — The Cocktail Bandits will be pouring up some great seasonally inspired drinks and Chef BJ Dennis will be creating some Gullah Geechee goodness. Doors open at 4 p.m.