Sunday, February 11, 2018
Graze Summerville closed following early Sunday morning fire
"It’s sad but we will rebuild bigger and better"
Posted
by Kinsey Gidick
on Sun, Feb 11, 2018 at 2:30 PM
click to enlarge
Graze Summerville has closed following a Sunday morning fire. According to Live5
, around 4 a.m. Sunday morning the Summerville Fire Department responded to an fire alarm at the restaurant. Within 30 minutes the crew was able to get the fire under control. Summerville's Public Information Office was not available for comment, but Live5 reports that the restaurant suffered "significant smoke, fire and water damage."
A Facebook post from the restaurant says:
Unfortunately there was a fire in the restaurant early this morning, luckily no one was hurt. Due to this we will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while we clean and rebuild. Thank you for all your support.
Co-owner Michael Karkut posted photos of the damage which show a destroyed kitchen. Karkut posted to his friends and followers:
At the end of the day, no one was hurt. It’s sad but we will rebuild bigger and better. Thank you everyone for the support!
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Tags: Graze Summerville, fire, Image