In a city overflowing with beer, Lo-Fi Brewing is a low-key outlier

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

This is Kit Kat, the brewery cat.

If you visit Lo-Fi Brewing on an off day (they're only open Thurs.-Sun.) chances are you'll see owner Jason Caughman jamming with his buds. If you can spot them. It's near pitch black in the Meeting Street warehouse turned tap room. When asked why, Caughman states the obvious, pointing to the less than flattering fluorescents above, "Cause look at these lights. I'm waiting 'til we have cool lights, like neon, lasers."Caughman's laid-back, Spicoli persona belies his business acumen — the guy can brew some damn good beer. And he's distributing it in groceries and corner stores in both the Carolinas. A co-founder of Asheville area Pisgah Brewing, Caughman has plenty of experience managing people, self-distributing, and making beer, but with Lo-Fi — "Pisgah 2.0" — Caughman wanted something different.If there were a race, if someone were to make a fun chart of some kind comparing the area's more than two dozen breweries, Lo-Fi would definitely be the frontrunner for quirk factor. Case in point: While most breweries boast a bouncing hound as a brewery pet, Lo-Fi instead has a cat, Kit Kat. Or maybe Kit Cat, Caughman didn't specify.And then there's the unicorn. When asked how he came up with the mythical creature mascot found on all Lo-Fi products, Caughman shrugs. "ItCaughman does all the can graphics himself, and plans to paint the side of the warehouse in the next couple of weeks. Think bright neons and unicorns. He says he may buy the property, build a stage, blow the whole space out. Or maybe not.