Warehouse brings the funk with Wicked Weed's Funkatorium launch party

Can you taste it?

If the mere mention of funky, sour, and wild beers has you salivating, then you may want to mosey on down to Warehouse this Fri. Feb. 9 starting at 6 p.m. for a launch party for Wicked Weed's Funkatorium brews. Warehouse owner James Groetzinger says that Warehouse is now "part of the Funkatorium Family."Swing by the Spring Street bar and restaurant for a mostly sour tap takeover, with experts from the Wicked Weed team on hand to talk about the beers on tap. There will be "rare and limited" surprise beers available for purchase — and word on the street is that there may be swag involved. You'll have to stop by to see (or taste) for yourself.