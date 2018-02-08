Melvin's BBQ raises money for autism awareness this April

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

Good 'cue for a good cause.

Help Melvin’s BBQ spread autism awareness and raise money for crucial research and treatments on Tues. April 17. At both the Mt. Pleasant and James Island locations, 10 percent of proceeds for the day and night will be donated to Walk for Autism.Started in 2003, Walk for Autism works to create a strong community for families and supply financial support for treatments and alternative therapies, a cause that is very close to the heart of Melvin’s owner David Bessinger. Bessinger’s daughter Brice was diagnosed with autism at the age of 10 and has made huge strides thanks to treatments like Applied Behavioral Analysis that Walk for Autism helps provide.Melvin’s will also be sponsoring a “kiss the pig” booth at the Walk for Autism’s annual walk at Hampton park on Sat. April 28 at 10 a.m.