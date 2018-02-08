EO Brewing Co. and Commonhouse Aleworks are now distributing their brews

Good news for people who like good beer: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. and Commonhouse Aleworks are now distributing their beers.EOBC announced today that their kegs and 16 oz. cans are about to be available statewide. According to the brewery, beginning Feb. 19, EOBC will launch distribution across South Carolina. Rafa Distributing will handle the logistics for the brewery. No word on which beers will be available.Meanwhile, Park Circle's new Commonhouse Aleworks has signed a distribution deal with Southern Eagle Distribution."We are starting to tease distribution with three events over the next week. We are sponsors of the Royal American Anti Valentines event on the 10th. On February 13th we have a launch event/tap takeover at House of Brews and on February 15th we have a launch event at The Bower at Edmunds Oast," says Commonhouse co-owner Hank Hanna.Hanna adds that after that the brewery will begin slowly rolling out its beers to Park Circle accounts before expanding to the greater Charleston market. "Our initial core (year-round) offerings will be Park Circle Pale Ale and Wise One Hefeweizen with Looking East IPA being a semi-regular offering," he says.