EO Brewing Co. and Commonhouse Aleworks are now distributing their brews

🚨EOBC CAN RELEASE ALERT!🚨 _ Join us on Saturday, February 10th for The Dude Abides: A Lebowski-Themed Party, celebrating the release of Bourbon Barrel-Aged The Abider in 16oz cans! _ 🎳Bourbon Barrel-Aged The Abider🎳: Barleywine-Style Ale Brewed with Coffee, Vanilla Beans, and Lactose, and aged in Oak Barrels. Imagine a warm blondie topped with dark chocolate flakes surrounded by whiskey-infused vanilla ice cream. 12.1% ABV, sold in single cans. _ We’re going all out!!! _ Themed trivia and costume contest noon to 2! _ LIVE soundtrack by Mark it Zero starting at 2! _ Inflatable bowling outside for the fam! _ Limited edition shirts for sale! _ Careful man, there’s a beverage here! _ #chsbeer #beer #chsdrinks #chsmusic #craftbeer #barleywine #explorecharleston