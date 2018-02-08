Eat

Thursday, February 8, 2018

EO Brewing Co. and Commonhouse Aleworks are now distributing their brews

That can do spirit

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Thu, Feb 8, 2018 at 11:34 AM

🚨EOBC CAN RELEASE ALERT!🚨 _ Join us on Saturday, February 10th for The Dude Abides: A Lebowski-Themed Party, celebrating the release of Bourbon Barrel-Aged The Abider in 16oz cans! _ 🎳Bourbon Barrel-Aged The Abider🎳: Barleywine-Style Ale Brewed with Coffee, Vanilla Beans, and Lactose, and aged in Oak Barrels. Imagine a warm blondie topped with dark chocolate flakes surrounded by whiskey-infused vanilla ice cream. 12.1% ABV, sold in single cans. _ We’re going all out!!! _ Themed trivia and costume contest noon to 2! _ LIVE soundtrack by Mark it Zero starting at 2! _ Inflatable bowling outside for the fam! _ Limited edition shirts for sale! _ Careful man, there’s a beverage here! _ #chsbeer #beer #chsdrinks #chsmusic #craftbeer #barleywine #explorecharleston

A post shared by Edmund's Oast Brewing Company (@eobrewing) on


Good news for people who like good beer: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. and Commonhouse Aleworks are now distributing their beers.

EOBC announced today that their kegs and 16 oz. cans are about to be available statewide. According to the brewery, beginning Feb. 19, EOBC will launch distribution across South Carolina. Rafa Distributing will handle the logistics for the brewery. No word on which beers will be available.
Location Details Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 990-9449
Brewery, Pizza, Brewpub and Bar
Map
Meanwhile, Park Circle's new Commonhouse Aleworks has signed a distribution deal with Southern Eagle Distribution.

"We are starting to tease distribution with three events over the next week. We are sponsors of the Royal American Anti Valentines event on the 10th. On February 13th we have a launch event/tap takeover at House of Brews and on February 15th we have a launch event at The Bower at Edmunds Oast," says Commonhouse co-owner Hank Hanna.

Hanna adds that after that the brewery will begin slowly rolling out its beers to Park Circle accounts before expanding to the greater Charleston market. "Our initial core (year-round) offerings will be Park Circle Pale Ale and Wise One Hefeweizen with Looking East IPA being a semi-regular offering," he says.
Location Details Commonhouse Aleworks
Commonhouse Aleworks
4831 O'Hear Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Brewery
Map

Tags: , ,

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS