Root Baking Co. is closing up shop and moving to Atlanta

Chris and Nicole Wilkins source heirloom Southern cereals to bake their breads

Against The Grain

I don't know about you, but when I launch into "America, the Beautiful's" "for amber waves of grain," I don't picture South Carolina. The Palouse mountains of Eastern Washington and its 2.2 million acres of wheat, sure. Kansas, Iowa, any of the Bread Basket states, of course. But not Charleston.

By Kinsey Gidick

Dish Dining Guide - Winter 2016