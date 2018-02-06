W+F Fringe Alert: A Soul Food Kitchen Convention and the return of La Morra

Prepare to say "Arrivederci" to La Morra Pizzeria

Unbreak our hearts

It was a fast and furious love affair. For what seems like just a season, La Morra Pizzeria, the roving wood burning oven, stole our hearts. Alas, now they've crushed our dreams. La Morra's owners Marlee Blodgett + Zach Swemle have announced that they're moving to Los Angeles.

By Kinsey Gidick

