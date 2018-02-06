W+F Fringe Alert: A Soul Food Kitchen Convention and the return of La Morra

It's that time of year, when people are either scrambling to get Wine + Food tickets or fielding fringe events to sate their food fest hunger.
With that in mind, we've got two hot events to put on your calendar:
The Soul Food Kitchen Convention
$25
Sat. March 3
6-11 p.m.
Redux Contemporary Art Center
merlotmoments.com
The latest installment in Adult Contemporary Head Nod hip hop group Langston Hughes III's Merlot Moments, this event will be a celebration of three iconic soul food restaurants. Aptly named The Soul Food Kitchen Convention, the event will honor Bertha's, Hannibal's, and Dave's Carryout at Redux.
"We decided, especially with Charleston Wine + Food coming ,this would be a perfect time to give a head nod to soul food restaurants in the area, especially the legendary ones," says organizer Herman Rice. "They’ve been around for over 30 years serving the city at large as well as people coming in from out of town. I frequent these places a lot and it’s incredible to see people come at lunch come from all over the city to go to this one spot."
For the event, Langston Hughes III will premiere a mini documentary they filmed
and produced dedicated to these restaurants. There will also be art showings from
artists Elva Lovoz (DC), Whitney Warden (Atlanta), Alexandria Searles (NY), Javet Blunt (S.CC) and Martin Askem (UK) in addition to wine tastings from Deepwater Vineyard. Chef JA, owner of Lillie Ollie, will be on hand serving what Merlot Moments is calling elevated soul food wo round the evening off there will close with a performance from The Selektahs as well as a live music from singer Kalaani and The Nndigo
Sol Band, in addition to Langston Hughes III tunes.
Pizza Party with La Morra
A la carte
Sun. March 4
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Edmund's Oast, and its sister brewery and retail store, has a series of pop-ups arranged to coincide with the Charleston Wine + Food fest, but the one we're psyched to see is the return of our favorite pizza pop-up, La Morra.
As you may recall, last March La Morra owners Marlee Blodgett and Zach Swemle broke our hearts by announcing their move to L.A. Now they're coming back for what we believe is a one-day-only pop-up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
If that doesn't set your cork to bobbing, you might be interested in one of the seven other pop-ups Edmund's has planned, like the Switcharoo on March 2 where national chefs and bartenders will swap places for an event benefitting addiction support group Ben's Friends. Or, check out the free EOBC beer tasting happening all day long on March 4.