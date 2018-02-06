Eat

Ristorante Juliet partners with Semilla Mexican food truck for the ultimate mashup...

...pizza and tacos

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Feb 6, 2018 at 1:58 PM

You know that deep pit-of-stomach hunger you get at the end of a long Monday? Sometimes the only thing that will sate that seemingly insatiable growling is a cheesy slice of a 'za, or a crunchy, overflowing taco. Mon. Feb. 19 at Ristorante Juliet, you can have both.

Juliet and Semilla Mexican food truck are teaming up to bring Charlestonians pizza and tacos, with a cross cultural twist. Expect handmade tortillas and dough to swap roles for the evening — there will be Italian tacos and Mexican pizzas, plus Mexican popcorn and cocktails with "surprising flavor combinations."

The dinner starts at 5 p.m. — no reservations, first come first served.
Event Details Juliet and Semilla Food Truck Partner for Mexican-Italian Monday Night Mash-Up
@ Ristorante Juliet
654 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Mon., Feb. 19, 5-9 p.m.
(843) 329-7543
