Monday, February 5, 2018

What's Poppin': Ramen with Friends, 2Nixons, and more Kwei Fei

Super bowls

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Mon, Feb 5, 2018 at 9:01 AM

Super Bowl Monday is the pits, isn't it? Even if you only watched the Half Time Show, chances are you're dragging today. But here's something to perk you up. A lineup of this week's best pop-ups.

MONDAY

Ramen with Friends
Short Grain at Lewis Barbecue
6 p.m.
If you love John Lewis' meats and you can't get enough of Shuai Wang's ramen, get your ass over to Lewis Barbecue tonight at 6 p.m. The two are pairing up for another Ramen with Friends event and their pastrami beef belly ramen is practically guaranteed to cure your Super Bowl hangover. If you need a little Hair of the Dog as well, Lewis' full bar will be open although the regular dinner menu will not be available. Note: the is the last Ramen with Friends night.
Lewis Barbecue
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Tues. – Sun., serving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Barbecue and Bar
WEDNESDAY

2Nixons
Craft Conundrum
5-10 p.m.
Get even more ramen at Craft Conundrum this Wednesday. Jeffrey Stoneberger will be serving up the good stuff at the beer store on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Craft Conundrum
630-A Skylark Dr.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
FRIDAY

Kwei Fei
The Daily
6 p.m.-midnight
Chef David Shuttenberg's Sichuan installation continues at The Daily. Get your Gong Bao Ji Ding fix on Friday and Saturday.
The Daily
The Daily
652-B King St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 619-0151
Modern American, Coffee + Tea Shops and Wine & Cheese Shop
