What's Poppin': Ramen with Friends, 2Nixons, and more Kwei Fei

click to enlarge Provided

John Lewis and Shuai Wang are partnering up for a pastrami beef belly ramen

MONDAY

WEDNESDAY

FRIDAY

Super Bowl Monday is the pits, isn't it? Even if you only watched the Half Time Show, chances are you're dragging today. But here's something to perk you up. A lineup of this week's best pop-ups.Short Grain at Lewis Barbecue6 p.m.If you love John Lewis' meats and you can't get enough of Shuai Wang's ramen, get your ass over to Lewis Barbecue tonight at 6 p.m. The two are pairing up for another Ramen with Friends event and their pastrami beef belly ramen is practically guaranteed to cure your Super Bowl hangover. If you need a little Hair of the Dog as well, Lewis' full bar will be open although the regular dinner menu will not be available. Note: the is the last Ramen with Friends night.Craft Conundrum5-10 p.m.Get even more ramen at Craft Conundrum this Wednesday. Jeffrey Stoneberger will be serving up the good stuff at the beer store on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.The Daily6 p.m.-midnightChef David Shuttenberg's Sichuan installation continues at The Daily. Get your Gong Bao Ji Ding fix on Friday and Saturday.