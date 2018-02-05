Monday, February 5, 2018
Look for Spanglish, a Cuban-American concept, to open in Workshop this spring
Not starring Adam Sandler
by Kinsey Gidick
Mon, Feb 5, 2018 at 1:06 PM
With Jonathan Ory and his Bad Wolf Coffee out at Workshop, the fancy food court is evolving once again and this time it's with a Cuban-American concept. Workshop has confirmed that Spanglish will be the next stall to open.
Workshop's marketing team wouldn't release details, but according to the Post & Courier,
Spanglish is the work of Tomas and Lynda Prado. The couple hails from Miami where Tomas was recently executive chef at Golden Fig.
Spanglish is slated to open this spring. In the meantime Workshop's publicist told P&C that the Bad Wolf space will be "a concept that takes over the (Bad Wolf Coffee) space, but it will not be a dedicated coffee shop."
