Monday, February 5, 2018

Fresh Future Farm celebrates completion of crop tunnel with a Black History fundraiser

Black history in the Macon

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Feb 5, 2018 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge The crop tunnel is located on .81 acres of the North Charleston urban farm. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The crop tunnel is located on .81 acres of the North Charleston urban farm.
With the help of the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Wilfred Pace & Associates, and the Allendale Soil and Water and Conservation Project, on Jan. 15, Fresh Future Farm was able to finish construction on an 1,800 square foot crop tunnel that will bring revenue opportunities to North Charleston's Chicora-Cherokee community and beyond.
click to enlarge 26840626_747947102062373_397137615967994740_o.jpg
Fresh Future Farm,  Germaine Jenkins' urban agriculture operation, works to improve the quality of life in Chicora-Cherokee, empowering people to live and eat better. 

To celebrate and christen the crop tunnel, FFF will hold a fundraiser, Black History in the Macon, this Sun. Feb. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the farm, located at 2008 Success St. in North Charleston.

Tickets are $80 per person and include a tour of the farm, a history lesson about Chicora Cherokee's agriculture; Gullah goodness from Chef BJ Dennis like farm raised hens, greens, and herbs; music from jazz singer Ann Caldwell; a limited edition T-Shirt; and complimentary beer and wine.
Event Details Black History in the Macon
@ Fresh Future Farms
2008 Success St.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Feb. 11, 2-5 p.m.
