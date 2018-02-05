Fresh Future Farm celebrates completion of crop tunnel with a Black History fundraiser

Fresh Future Farm continues to grow

Fresh eggs on the way

For over a year, Germaine Jenkins has been building a garden in the midst of a food desert. Situated on Success Street in North Charleston, Fresh Future Farm is an ongoing effort to provide the residents of the surrounding neighborhood with a source of fresh produce and improve the health of those in the community. Last fall, Jenkins opened a farm stand near the 0.81-acre garden, accepting SNAP benefits, cash, and debit purchases for fruits and vegetables.

By Dustin Waters

