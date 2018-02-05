Monday, February 5, 2018
Could The Ordinary's BAR request mean al fresco seafood towers soon?
Shuck yeah!
Kinsey Gidick
Feb 5, 2018
According to the BAR Agenda
for this week, The Ordinary restaurant is seeking the approval for Patio Café Lighting. The request shows a large patio area to the left of the restaurant's entrance which — if approved — would be highlighted by criss-cross cafe lights.
The Ordinary chef and owner Mike Lata confirmed to CP
in September that he was working on a patio for the restaurant, but couldn't specify at the time its official purpose. The BAR request, however, seems to indicate al fresco seafood towers could be imminent.
The specs show that the lightbulbs will be LED Edison-style, natch, and will be on an astronomical time clock.
Sounds pretty damn dreamy.
