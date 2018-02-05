Brews Next: Yoga, bites, and plenty of suds

click to enlarge



If your Super Bowl parties on Sunday didn’t do enough to satisfy your thirst for beer, there's plenty going on around town this week that combines brewskis with other fun stuff (read: yoga, trivia, pizza, oysters, and more). Check out what’s happening at Charleston’s breweries and brew pubs below:

Accent on Wine has their weekly deal: sample four beers for $5 in their ultimate beer flight.





Enjoy yoga, beer and Zombie Bob’s Pizza for $15 at Frothy Beard's Bendy Brewski event at 6:15 p.m.

Yearning for even more yoga and beer? Tradesman Brewing Co. also has a Bendy Brewski yoga event for $15 at 6:15 p.m.

For market price (usually around $12), you can enjoy a flight of beer and the chef’s choice snack at EVO from 5-10 p.m.



Edmund's Oast Exchange Co. holds their Old Time Tuesday special beer tasting for $5, led by cicerone Brandon Plyler, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Laura Alberts Tasteful Options hosts their weekly Growler Hour (5-9 p.m.), with deals like $1 off drafts, a free growler bottle with a fill, and a free appetizer if you tell them the word of the day on Twitter.

Looking for trivia? Look no further than Charles Towne Fermentory, which hosts a free-to-attend Trivia and Venezuelan Hot Dog Night every Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. with trivia starting at 8 p.m.

Join pianist Joe Clark at FILL Restaurant and Piano Bar for Steak and Pint Night, featuring buy-one, get-one-free steaks and $4 pints all night long.





Rusty Bull Brewing Co. has a special guest this Thursday, the food truck El Pinchotaco, which will be serving tacos from 5 to 9 p.m.

Craftsmen Kitchen and Tap House is offering $10 to sample a flight of four 4-oz. beers and four food items for their weekly Flights and Bites.

The Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will have the food truck Kell on Wheels, music of Whitt Burn & Steamroller, and the mobile cigar lounge Southern Smoke.





If you’re looking for something fun to do on a Friday, ride the Brew Bus around downtown with the Original Pub Tour and learn about local beer and local history. Tours are $55 and run Thursdays-Saturdays.





The Rusty Rudder has their Craft Beer and Oyster Festival from 3-7 p.m. featuring all-you-can-eat pit-fired oysters, a 5-oz. tasting glass, and tastings from several local breweries for $55. Additional pints are $6.





For the release of bourbon barrel-aged The Abider, Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. is hosting a Big Lewbowski themed party from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. for all the dude abiders out there.

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. hosts food truck Herd Provisions and the Robbie Madison Band.





Head over to Freehouse Brewery at 4 p.m. for an acoustic open mic night.

Bendy Brewski is back again, this time at Ghost Monkey Brewery. For $15, get a yoga session and a pint or flight of beer.

Low Tide Brewing also has a yoga, Suds and Savasana, for $15 for yoga and beer or $10 for just yoga.

Get half-priced bottles of large-format beer all day long at Craftsmen Kitchen and Tap House.

Join Holy City Brewing for Bendy Brewski Sunday Brunch to get 45 minutes of all-levels yoga and a flight of beer for $15.