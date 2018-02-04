Eat

Jonathan Ory shuttering Bad Wolf Coffee and leaving Workshop

The coffee shops last day will be Feb. 18

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Sun, Feb 4, 2018

Chef Jonathan Ory's last day will be Feb. 18 - PROVIDED
Canelé lovers, bad news. Chef Jonathan Ory, known for his perfect pastries, including his custardy canelés that Chef Sean Brock described as "Best I've ever had," is shuttering his Bad Wolf Coffee and leaving Workshop.
Ory, who is originally from Charleston, gained attention in 2013 when he opened his original Bad Wolf Coffee in Chicago. The chef, whose resume includes work at David Chang's Momofuku Ku in New York and Chicago's Schwa, was a big get for Charleston when he decided to return home with his children and wife Sarah to become what owner Michael Shemtov called his "majordomo," the main project manager at the 10,000-square-foot space.

At Workshop Ory not only ran Bad Wolf Coffee, he managed all of the stalls while opening his own Kite Noodle stall for a time. But Ory says finding a time for work and family — something critical to the couple as cited by their Heirloom Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at partners with chefs and their communities to improve the quality of life for culinary professionals — has remained elusive.
"It has been very difficult to find a good work/life balance in the restaurant industry," says Ory. "I have been attending college for computing, and am leaving to pursue a career opportunity in cybersecurity."

Ory adds that he's looking forward to a normal work life and cooking for friends and family.

Bad Wolf will officially close on Sun. Feb. 18. 
