Friday, February 2, 2018

Help Famulari's celebrate National Pizza Day by giving slices to One80 Place

Posted by Kinsey Gidick on Fri, Feb 2, 2018 at 1:15 PM

In order to help those less fortunate, Famulari's is asking guests to help fight hunger on National Pizza Day.

On Feb. 9, for very slice a customer buys for a person at One80 Place homeless shelter, Famulari's will donate an additional slice.

Famulari’s will match all of the donations, up to $1000 worth of pizza. The pizzeria will then coordinate with One80 Place shelters located in downtown Charleston to schedule when to deliver the donations.

To get involved, visit one of the following Famulari's locations, or donate online at famspizza.com.

Location Details Famulari's Pizza
205 Berkeley Circle
Summerville, SC
(843) 821-7770
Lunch & Dinner (daily), & Late Night (Fri. & Sat.)
Pizza
Map
Location Details Famulari's Pizzeria Brewpub
1291 Folly Rd.
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 571-0555
Pizza
Map
Location Details Famulari's
1704 Old Trolley Road
Summerville
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 832-2222
Lunch, Dinner, & Late Night
Pizza
Map

