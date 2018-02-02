Help Famulari's celebrate National Pizza Day by giving slices to One80 Place

click to enlarge Provided

In order to help those less fortunate, Famulari's is asking guests to help fight hunger on National Pizza Day.On Feb. 9, for very slice a customer buys for a person at One80 Place homeless shelter, Famulari's will donate an additional slice.Famulari’s will match all of the donations, up to $1000 worth of pizza. The pizzeria will then coordinate with One80 Place shelters located in downtown Charleston to schedule when to deliver the donations.To get involved, visit one of the following Famulari's locations, or donate online at famspizza.com.