Friday, February 2, 2018
Celebrate two years of Mexican- and Italian-inspired eats at Congress tonight
Taco time
Posted
by Katie Molpus
on Fri, Feb 2, 2018 at 11:57 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Celebrate two years of tasty tacos at Congress tonight.
Congress in Mt. Pleasant is turning two, and they’re ready to celebrate with some of their classic Italian and Mexican inspired fare.
Join in the party tonight, Fri. Feb. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. with happy hour drink deals going all night. Order up $4 local pours from Holy City, Westbrook, Cooper River and Two Blokes; $5 wines by the glass; and $5 well liquors.
Adding to the party atmosphere, guests can enjoy an Achiote pork taco with habanero salsa at the happy hour price of 3 for $6 until close or try Chef Mark Ciaburri’s creamy short rib risotto as a small plate special. There will also be some surprise birthday treats along the way, so don’t miss out.
Reservations can be made online or by calling (843) 654-9210.
Tags: Congress of Mt. Pleasant, Mark Ciaburri, Image